Dorothy Rogers Scrivener, 86, of Sayre Health Care Center [Pa.] formerly of Waverly, N.Y., passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 25, 2020.
A time of calling will be held on Thursday, June 24, 2021 from 11 to 12 at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service to honor the life of Dorothy will be held immediately following at 12 noon with the Rev. Melinda M. Artman of St. John Lutheran Church, Sayre, Pa. officiating.
Internment will be in Glenwood Cemetery, Waverly, N.Y. For those wishing to honor Dorothy, please send donations to the Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Rd. Towanda, PA 18848. For those unable to attend the noon service, a live stream will be available at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.