James R. “Jim” Priester, 84, of East Smithfield, Pa., passed away Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, surrounded by his family.
Friends and family may call on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from 2-4 p.m. and 5-7 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa. Funeral Services will follow at the funeral home at 7 p.m. with Chaplain Gary Stedge officiating. Current CDC guidelines and precautions will be followed for both visitations and funeral service.
Memorial donations may be made in Jim’s memory to the Animal Care Sanctuary, 353 Sanctuary Hill Road, Milan, PA 18831 or Bradford County Humane Society, Route 220, Ulster, PA 18831.
For those wishing to send flowers, send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.