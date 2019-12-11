Family and friends of Patricia “Patty” Kay Schwarz, 73, of Nichols, N.Y., are welcome to share stories and celebrate her wonderful life during visitation hours on Wednesday, Dec. 11 from 4-7 p.m. at Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of her life will be held the following day, Thursday, Dec. 12 at 11 a.m. with burial immediately following at Nichols Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.
‘Tis the season of giving and Patty would never pass by a Salvation Army kettle without sharing. It would be her wish for you to consider making a donation to your local Salvation Army Chapter in her memory.