Betty H. Davidson passed away peacefully on Aug. 10, 2019, on the Feast of St. Lawrence, at the Robert Packer Hospital, following a brief period of declining health. The family received friends on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, from 3-5 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y.
A Mass was held on Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. James Catholic Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y., with the Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating. Readings were given by his daughters, Anne Davidson Curtis and Linda Davidson Clemenzie, presentation of the gifts were by his grandchildren, Cherisa Friedlander, Katelyn and Kerilyn Curtis.
Burial immediately followed in St. James Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Betty’s name to the Waverly Free Library, 18 Elizabeth St., Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.