A very well attended Memorial Services for Domenick P. “Don” Mancini, 76, of Chemung, N.Y. was held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, PA. The Rev. Bill Reynolds of CareFirst officiated the service, opening with welcoming words, followed by one of Don’s favorite hymns, “Amazing Grace”. Scripture readings came from Psalm 23, John 11:20-27, John 14:1-4, John 15:26-27, and II Timothy 4:7-8. A Time of Remembrance with sharing by family and friends began with the family, Don’s brother-in-law Jeff, his daughter, Michelle spoke for the family and read a letter from his daughter, Lorie, granddaughter, Emily, and many others in attendance share fond memories of their time with Don and all the many jokes and pranks that went on between them, and his kindness and generosity to so many. “Forever Young” was presented by his granddaughter, Brittany followed by the Prayer of Commendation and Prayer by the Pastor. The service closed with the song, “I Believe”. At the end of the service, prior to the dismissal, Don had yet a surprise for all of them, known for his many pranks, he had requested that three gifts be presented by placing papers under the benches and whoever was sitting where they were placed received a “special gift” They won the prize but a surprise to them everyone of the them were joke gifts, and the service closed with everyone laughing with joy, just as Don would have wanted it. Burial took place following the service in Union Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Reynolds presenting the committal. Military honors were accorded by the Active Marine Honor Guard presenting TAPS and the Folding of the Flag , and the Local Valley Color Guard with Firing Squad: Fred Hill, Jim Smith, Archie Campbell, Pat White, Mark LaFollette, and Gary Fairbanks; Color Guard; Tom Chamberlain, and Chaplain Marc Stroker.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
