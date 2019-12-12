A service of celebration of the life of William Churchman will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019 from 11 a.m.-noon in the Chemung Christian Fellowship Church at 726 Main St. in Chemung, N.Y.
A private burial service with military honors will be held at the convenience of the family at La Row Cemetery in North Van Etten, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, please consider planting a tree in Bill’s memory or making a contribution to Stray Haven Humane Society, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 (strayhavenSPCA.org).