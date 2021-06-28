Berneda Shirley Spencer Daly, 94, of 201 North Main St., Towanda, Pa., passed away Sunday evening, June 20, 2021 at Guthrie Memorial Hospital, Towanda, Pa.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 29, 2021 from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Maryott-Bowen Funeral Home, 217 York Ave., Towanda, Pa., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pa., with the Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant.
Interment will be in Saints Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, Pa.
The family suggests that contributions may be directed to Saints Peter and Paul Church, 106 Third St., Towanda, PA 18848 or to the Towanda Public Library, 104 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 in memory of Berneda Shirley Spencer Daly.
