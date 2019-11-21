A Mass of Christian Burial was held for Thomas Michael “Tom” Leahy, 82, of Sayre, Pa., on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Chapel, Ridgebury.
The Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic officiated the Mass with Stewart Rae serving on the altar and the Eucharistic Minister was Tom Donnelly. Soloist was Kathy Russo and presenting the gifts were Tom’s granddaughters.
Following the Mass, family and friends proceeded to the Our Lady of Perpetual Help Cemetery for the committal and burial. Pallbearers were his sons, Timothy, Michael, Kevin, John, and Jim Leahy. The church hosted refreshments following the burial.