Those we love don’t go away they walk beside us every day, unseen, unheard but always near so loved, so missed, so very dear…
Our hearts were broken on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 with the passing of our loving wife, mother, and nana Robin Lynn (Belles) Johnson, 59, of Sayre, Pa. Robin was born on October 29, 1961 in Sayre, Pa and attended school in Sayre. A loving wife, a devoted mother and caring nana her greatest pleasure was to be surrounded by her family. Robin enjoyed spending time outdoors and watching wildlife. Robin always looked forward to celebrations whether it was celebrating a birthday or holiday, she was the life of the party. Her loving spirit will always live within our hearts, our life without her hugs, laughs and smiles is a heartache that will remain with us all. Robin was so looking forward to attending the graduation of Madison, Michael and Jayden and was so proud of them. Robin treasured her husband, her children and grandchildren and loved to hear about all their accomplishments.
Robin will remain forever in our hearts and be greatly missed by the love of her life Charles Johnson ~ together had shared 14 years of creating many happy memories. She will also be missed by her children: Chad and Melissa Belles of Owego, NY; JD and Tara Johnson of Sayre, PA; Brandy Johnson of Elmira, NY; Courtney Johnson of Elmira, NY and Brandon Johnson of Horseheads, NY. Her siblings: Bill and Jackie Bellis; Shawn Belles of Waverly, NY; John and Kesha Belles of Sayre, Pa; Kevin and Lisa Belles of Athens, Pa; Karl Faulkner of Menheim, PA; Amy and Bill Slack of Barton, NY. Her special grandchildren who called her Nana ~ Cheyenne, Shannon, Michael, Breana, Aaron, Jacob, Trinity, Riley, Madison, Ciera, Savannah, Alea, Jayden, Javon, Braelynn, and Elijah. Aunts Sylvia Moe and Linda Kraft; several nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and would have been so ecstatic to hear the news that she was going to be a great grandma!
Robin was predeceased by her mother Doris A. Belles; a brother Brian K. Belles, her grandma Louise “Mert” Simcoe.
A gathering to celebrate Robin’s life will be held at a later date. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com