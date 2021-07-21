Juanita B. McMicken, 91, of Athens, Pa., passed away Sunday morning, July 11, 2021, at Sayre Health Care Center.
A memorial service will be held at the Athens United Methodist Church on Friday, July 23. Visitation will begin at 5 p.m., followed by a service at 6 p.m.
A private burial for the family will be held at Lacey Street Cemetery in Laceyville, Pa., at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Athens United Methodist Church, 118 S. Main St., Athens, PA 18810. Please note “In Memory of Juanita McMicken” on your check.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.