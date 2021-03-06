Graveside services were held for Sherrill Dawn Covey, 82, of Athens Twp., Pa. on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Orange Hill Cemetery. The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service.
The pastor opened with scriptures from Rev. 21 and shared that Dawn is now in her heavenly home, followed by the song , “Heaven Got Another Angel.” The pastor shared many memories of Dawn’s life which was centered around her family, faith, and friends. A song by Alabama, “Angels Among Us” was played and the pastor then shared many family memories and spoke of Dawn’s grace, strength, and bravery in fighting Alzheimer’s. One of Dawn’s favorite songs that she always sang to her children, grandchildren and always seemed to calm her during her illness was then played, “Jesus Loves Me” by Reba McIntire.
The committal and burial service followed, where Dawn was laid to rest next to her beloved husband of 51 years Leonard.
The pastor closed the service with prayer and “Amazing Grace.” Pallbearers were her two of her children, Roy Covey and Gary Covey, and grandsons, Brandon Johnson, Jeremy Meeker, Josh Lyons, Kurtis Vondracek, and Jeremy Covey. Family and friends gathered at Kinsman Hall in East Athens following the service for a luncheon and to share more memories.