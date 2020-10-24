Shirley A. Templeton, 84, of Milan, Pa., formerly of East Athens, passed away following a brief illness on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020 at Robert Packer Hospital.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Litchfield Methodist Church, 2759 Litchfield Road, Sayre, Pa. The family is being assisted by Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s name to Litchfield United Methodist Church Women’s Group, 2759 Litchfield Road, Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.