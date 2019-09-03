Very well attended funeral service for Marjorie L. “Marge” Orlowski, 95, of Sayre, Pa. was held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at noon at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa. Pastor Paula Kraus officiated the service. Following Marge’s wishes, her favorite scriptures and hymns were a part of the service. The service opened with “Trust and Obey” and scripture readings, and all joining in the “Lord’s Prayer. The Old Testament readings were from Psalm 34 and Isaiah 41:10, 13. The pastor presented the eulogy sharing of Marge’s strength as a woman, her commitment and faithfulness to the Lord, her love for family, and her kindness to all those she met. A reading followed “God Who Touches Earth With Beauty”. New Testament readings were from Colossians 1:3-27 and John 14:1-4, 6, 7, and 12-14. Following the readings, the pastor brought forth the Scripture meditation. Pastor Jim Donahoo closed with sharing of words of his time as Marge’s pastor and asking all to pray Psalm 23 as a closing benediction. Pastor Paula closed with a Blessing for all in attendance. Burial was in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens. Pallbearers were Jason Orlowski, Ryan Orlowski, Ryan Ross, Nick Brown, Nick Ross, and David Buchmann. The Sayre Christian Church hosted a luncheon for family and friends following the committal service.
editor
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Gallery collections
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
Most Popular
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Today's Headlines
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Breaking news
Sign up for breaking news alerts from morning-times.com!!!
Week in Sports
Get a weekly local sports round-up from www.morning-times.com every Saturday morning!!!
Valley Calendar of Events
Get a local calendar of events delivered to your e-mail inbox every Saturday!!!