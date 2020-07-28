Calling hours for Gerald W. “Gerry” Koser, 63, of Ridgebury Twp., Pa. were held on Monday, July 27, 2020 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home, Athens, Pa.
Following the calling hours, family and friends proceeded to Bentley Creek Cemetery in a procession and with Gerry’s love of being a truck driver his whole life, his son transported him on the back of a crane truck. The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service sharing words of comfort from the scripture and many family memories. Pallbearers were his son; Mike Koser, grandsons; Jay MacBride, Evan MacBride, Aaron MacBride, and Anton Smith, nephews; Tim Colton, Shane Koser, Todd Koser, Paul Koser, Adrian Koser, Gary Colton, and Kerry Koser, and friend; Ben Hulslander.
Committal and Burial services followed the service. The family hosted a post funeral luncheon in East Smithfield following the burial.