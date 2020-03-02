Family and friends of Joseph S. Spitale, 65, of Tioga Center and formerly of Lockwood, are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, March 2 from 10-11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A memorial service and celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jon Austin of the Lounsberry United Methodist Church.
Joseph will be laid to rest beside his parents in the Lockwood Cemetery.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.