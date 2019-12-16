Esther M. Wait, 82, a resident of the Guthrie Memorial Skilled Nursing Unit passed away on Thursday morning, December 12, 2019 at the Robert Packer Hospital, Sayre. Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, December 16th from 10 a.m. to noon at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A funeral service and celebration of her life will follow at noon with Pastor Adam Hatfield, officiating. Esther will be laid to rest next to her husband Wilford in the Hope Cemetery, Newark Valley. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting her guest book at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. With Esther’s love for children, the family requests that memorial contributions be directed to the youth of the Valley Baptist Church, 211 N. Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840 in loving memory of Esther M. Wait.