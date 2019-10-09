Very well-attended funeral services for Margaret I. “Maggie” Acla, 93, were held on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at 12 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service, opening with scriptures of hope and comfort. Pastor Linda then shared many family remembrances and several in attendance shared special memories of Maggie. The pastor read a poem requested by family, “A Fallen Limb,” and closed with scriptures of assurance for family, all in attendance praying Psalm 23 and the pastor closed in prayer.
Committal services were held at Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa., followed by the burial. Pallbearers were Scott Collins, Robert Campbell, Joel Toomey, Kirk Strope, Greg Baker, and Gene Vanderpool.