Family and friends of Carol A. (Yankus) Gergel, age 77, of Queen Esther Drive, Athens, Pa., are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, 107 North Washington St., Canton, Pa., with Fr. Joseph P. Kutch as celebrant. Interment will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, Troy, Pa.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Gerald W. Vickery Jr. Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 1093 West Main St., Troy, Pa. Send online condolences to Vickeryfh.com.
Memorial donations may be made to Smile Train.