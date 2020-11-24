Well attended funeral services were held Harold O. “Hal” Spiess on Monday, November 23, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. Linda Rogers officiated the service opening with prayers followed by hymn, “Amazing Grace.” The scripture lessons were from: Ecclesiastes 3:1-8 read by Hal’s granddaughter, Stephanie; Psalm 23 read by all in attendance, II Timothy 4:6-8 read by Hal’s grandson, Jack, Jr. The Gospel came from John 10:2-4.
Many from the family spoke during the Time of Sharing with his son Ed, daughter, Sandy, granddaughter, Stephanie, and many in attendance shared fond memories and personal experiences with Hal, even from his last few days.
Pastor Linda shared the Homily expressing the lessons from the Scripture readings and Gal. 5:13 “Through love serve one another” sharing how Hal lived his life as a servant and teacher of life experiences with kindness and humility. Following the Silence for Meditation and Prayer the hymn, “Precious Lord, Take My Hand” and Prayers with all in attendance sharing the Lord’s Prayer. The Pastor closed with the Blessing, Commendation, and Benediction. The service was closed with the hymn, “How Great Thou Art.”
Those in attendance then proceeded to Union Cemetery, passing by the family farm that was once owned by Hal and his brother, Charlie with a tractor from the current owners, Gorrell Dairy LLC, leading the way. Committal services were by his pastor, Rev. Melinda Artman of St. John Lutheran Church in Sayre.
Pallbearers were his son, H. Ed Spiess, son-in-law, Jack Ryan, Sr., grandsons, Dewing Spiess and Jack Ryan, Jr., and family members Ken Linsenbigler and David Linsenbigler.
Military honors were accorded by the Army Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Mike Guilford serving as Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms; Color Guard, Dan Eiklor and Tom Chamberlain; Firing Squad, Bill Doulas, Archie Campbell, Robert White, and Jim Smith; and Bugler, Don Barber. The family hosted a post funeral luncheon at Tomasso’s following the committal services.