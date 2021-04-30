A graveside service for James R. Cole, 86, of Sayre, Pa. was held Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. with members of the Valley Color Guard according full military honors.
Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms was Mike Guilford. Color Guard member was Dan Eiklor. Rifle Squad members were Gerald Beatty, Jim Smith and Don Hunt, The bugler was Don Barber.
Following the interment service, a memorial service celebrating Jim’s life was held at the Greater Valley Assembly of God Church in Athens at 1:00 p.m. with Bob Meredith, Rich Rose and Mark Meredith officiating.
Memories and condolences may be expressed by visiting http://www.bowenfuneralhomes.com.