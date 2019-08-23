Donald F. Porter, 84, a life-long resident of Waverly, NY, and the oldest of six brothers, passed away on August 15th with his loving and devoted wife of nearly 55 years by his side.
A time of calling was held on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 11 to 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services were held on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. with Pastor Bruce Vanderpool officiating and burial followed in the Porter Family plot in Forest Home Cemetery in Waverly where full military honors were accorded by the Valley Color Guard with Gerald Beatty, Archie Campbell, Tom Miller, Bill Douglas and Don Hunt as Firing Squad, Dan Eiklor, Elizabeth Wagner, Charles Zimmer and Tom Chamberlain as Color Guard, Don Barber as Bugler, and Mike Guildford as Sergeant of Arms and Chaplain. Memorial donations may be made in Donald's name to local smoking cessation programs or a charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.