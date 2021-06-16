Mary Jane Walker, 83, of Athens, Pa., passed away on Sunday, June 13, 2021, at the Robert Packer Hospital, following an extended illness.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 17, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Bradford County Memorial Park, 20452 Route 6, Towanda, Pa., with the Rev. Robert Nacci officiating.
Burial will follow the graveside service in Bradford County Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be made in Mary Jane’s name to the First Baptist Church, 221 North Elmer Ave., Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the e-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.