A well-attended Memorial Mass honoring the life of Rev. Vincent F. Langan, Pastor Emeritus of St. John the Evangelist Church, South Waverly, St. Ann’s Church, Bentley Creek and St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Athens, PA was held Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre, PA with Rev. Andrew Hvozdovic, Pastor, as celebrant, and Rev. Joseph Kuriappilly, Assistant Pastor of the Church of the Epiphany and Rev. Edward Michelini, Pastor of Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Towanda, as con-celebrants. Assisting at the altar was Stewart Rae. Eucharistic Ministers were: Ralph Myer, Meg Spagnoli and Kamie Hoey. Soloist was Cathy Russo accompanied by instrumentalist Larry Hoey and members of the Epiphany Church Choir who also performed special musical selections in tribute to Father Langan. Readings were offered by Toni Ballenstedt and Michelle Sisto. Presentation of the Gifts was by Mary Ann and Leland Gardner. A reception for family and friends was held in the church social center following the service.
