Kenneth R. Westfall, 72, of Nichols, went to his heavenly home on Thursday, December 19, 2019 following a courageous battle with Cancer. Family and friends are invited to attend a period of visitation on Monday, December 23rd from 10 a.m. to noon at the Nichols United Methodist Church, Main St., Nichols. A memorial service will follow at noon with Pastor Mary Jean Simonin and Pastor Daniel Martin will officiate. Military honors will be accorded following the service. Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to the Nichols United Methodist Trustees, 59-1 Main Street, Nichols, NY 13812 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848 in loving memory of Kenneth R. Westfall.