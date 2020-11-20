Brian Stanley Schlosser Sr., age 57, passed away “Friday the 13th”, November 13, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre, Pennsylvania.
A time of calling was held on Thursday, November 19, 2020 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Full military honors were accorded Brian on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York by the Valley Color Guard with Jim smith, Bob White, Archie Campbell and Larry Parks as Firing Squad, Bill Douglas, Dan Eiklor and Tom Chamberlain as Color Guard, Don Barber as Bugler and Mike Guildford as Sergeant of Arms ad Chaplain.
Brian will be laid to rest at Woodlawn National Cemetery in Elmira, N.Y. at the convenience of the family. Memorial donations may be made in Brian’s name to the Valley Color Guard, 206 Broad Street, Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Brian’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com