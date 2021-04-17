Louis “Gene” Ferro passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 11, 2021 in Sayre, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Epiphany Church, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., following COVID social distancing protocols.
Memorial contributions can be directed to UNICO, Attn.: Nick Grego, 133 Crane Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Gene’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.