A well attended memorial service for John A.M. Hinsman, Jr. M.D., 82, of Sayre, Pa. was held Saturday, June 19, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, 201 South Wilbur Ave, Sayre with The Reverend Melinda M. Artman, Rector, officiating.
A reading from the Old Testament, the Wisdom of Solomon 3:1-5, 9 was given by his son, James L. Hinsman. A reading from the New Testament, Paul’s letter to the Romans 8:14-19, 34-35, 37-39 was offered by his son-in-law, John Marc Harshbarger. The Gospel reading was John 11:21-27 given by the Reverend Hazel Hunt. The Homily was presented by The Reverend Melinda M. Artman.
Remembrances in Tribute were shared by his son, John A. M. Hinsman III. The Prayers of the People was read by his brother, David C. Hinsman, M.D. Organist was Marcella Chaykosky. A reception for family and friends was held at Yanuzzi’s Restaurant in Sayre following the church service.