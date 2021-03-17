A Celebration of Life Service was held for Henry “Skip” E. Norton Jr., 89, of Sayre, Pa., on Saturday, March 13, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., Athens, Pa.
The Rev. James Donahoo officiated the service with some in attendance sharing memories of their time spent with Skip. Committal services followed with the military according honors from the Air Force Honor Guard and the Valley Color Guard with Chaplain and Sergeant of Arms Mike Guilford; Color Guard, Tom Chamberlain and Elizabeth Wagner; firing squad, Gerald Beatty, Bob White, Archie Campbell, Gary Fairbanks, and Don Hunt; and bugler, Don Barber.
Burial was held on Tuesday, March 16 at 11 a.m. in the family plot in Bradford County Memorial Park, Towanda, Pa.