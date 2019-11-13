A well-attended Mass of Christian Burial for Marie Ellen McSparron Walsh of Towanda, Pa., was held Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, Third Street, Towanda, Pa., with the Rev. Edward Michelini, pastor, as celebrant.
Assisting at the altar were Anne Cowling and Bob Brenner. Eucharistic Minister was Sheila Boyek. Soloist for the Mass was Cynthia Williams, accompanied by organist George Dzus. Readings were offered by her grandsons Christopher and Scott Walsh. Presenting the gifts were her son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Rozanne Walsh. A eulogy was shared by her son David Walsh. Pallbearers were her son Michael J., and grandsons Michael E., Christopher, Scott, David, and Sam Walsh.
A luncheon for family and friends was held in Grotto Hall of the church following the service.
Interment will be private in SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery, North Towanda, Pa.