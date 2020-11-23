Robert “Moe” Wayne Modzelewski passed away at the VA Hospital in Bath, N.Y., on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:24 p.m. He was 74 years old.
A memorial service will be held on Nov. 28 at 4 p.m. at the Crossroads Ministries in Sayre, Pa., with masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers and cards, memorial donations can be made to Carla Correa, 1208 12th Ave., Dorothy, NJ 08317.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Sayre, Pa.