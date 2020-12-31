Eddie “Baby” J. Phams, 60, of Sayre, Pa., originally of Memphis, Tenn., passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 with his loving family by his side after a courageous battle with bone cancer.
A memorial service to honor Eddie’s life was held on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., with Elder Kale Mann officiating. For those who are unable to attend the service, it was livestreamed on Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020 at 1 p.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
