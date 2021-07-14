Gerald D. Keene, 88, of Waverly passed away on March 13, 2020 at Elderwood Nursing Home, Waverly, N.Y., with family members by his side.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. James Cemetery in Waverly with the Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating and where full military honors will be accorded.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be made to the Waverly VFW, 206 Broad St., Waverly, NY 14892. Those wishing to share memories or condolences may do so by visiting our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.