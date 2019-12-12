A Mass of Christian Burial for Fred L. Arbona, Sr., of Sayre, was celebrated on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre. Father Andrew S. Hvozodovic officiated.
Communicant was Ralph Meyers. Father was assisted on the alter by Stewart Rae. Readings were given by Kate Gabb and Tom Yonkin. Organist was Leslie Fagan, soloist was Cathy Russo, and members of the Epiphany Choir. Burial was held at Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens with Full Military Honors being accorded by the Valley Colorguard. Firing squad: Fred Hill, Don Hunt, Gerald Beatty, Bill Douglas, Jim Smith, and Larry Parks. Sargeant-of-arms was Mike Guilford. Colorguard: Joe Murray, Tom Chamberlain, and Elizabeth Wagner .Bugler was Don Barber. The flag was folded by Fred Hill and Gerald Beatty. The flag was presented to Fred’s wife Zelmy by Gerald Beatty. Chaplain was Mike Guilford. After the services, a luncheon was put on by the Church of the Epiphany Women in the church hall.
Arrangements had been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St., Sayre, Pa. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Fred’s family may do so at thomacremationfuneralservice.com.