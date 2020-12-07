A private Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Ellen Griffin Landy, of Sayre, was celebrated at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany in Sayre, on Saturday December 5, 2020.
Father Andrew Hvozdovic officiated. Father was assisted on the alter by Ralph and Carol Meyer. Soloist was Cathy Russo. Organist was Larry Hoey.
The Readings were given by grandchildren James Thomas Landy and Kathleen McKenna. Intercessions were given by granddaughters Bridgid Khuri and Maggi Lawler.
“Ave Maria” was sung by granddaughter Anna Landy.
Burial was held at St. Basil’s Cemetery in Dushore with Father Thomas Major officiating. She was laid to rest next to her husband Robert J. Landy, who passed away on July 15, 2020 .
Arrangements had been entrusted to the care of The Thomas Cremation and Funeral Service, 1297 Elmira St. Those wishing to leave a sympathy message for Mary’s family may do so at thomascremationfuneralservice.com.