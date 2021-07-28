James F. Sturzen, 39, of Athens, Pa., passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 in Stroudsburg, Pa.
A well-attended time of calling was held on Monday, July 26, 2021 from 4-6 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. A Memorial Mass was held on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 10 a.m. at the Church of the Epiphany, 304 S. Elmer Ave., Sayre, Pa., with the Rev. Andrew S. Hvozdovic officiating. Burial followed in Tioga Point Cemetery alongside of his father, Joseph Sheehan Sturzen Sr.
