A Celebration of Life Service for Shirley (Keene) Johnson, 81, of East Athens, Pa., will be held on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Jay E. Lowery Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 225 South Main St., Athens, Pa., with the Rev. James Donahoo officiating.
Burial will follow the service in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Shirley’s memory to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892 or Guthrie Hospice, 421 Tomahawk Road, Towanda, PA 18848.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.