Alice E. Hogan, 95, of Waverly, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Elderwood Nursing Home in Waverly.
A time of calling was held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1 to 3 p.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y. with the Rev. Daniel White officiating and music by Leslie Damiano, with readings by Mary Alice Hogan and Jack Hendrick with presentation of gifts by Alice Mary Hogan and Elisabeth Vosburgh and burial followed in St. James Cemetery in Waverly. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.