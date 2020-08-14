Jeannette L. Bracken, 81, of Sayre, Pa., passed away on Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at Sayre Health Care Center.
Friends and family may call on Saturday, August 15, 2020 from 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. at the Lowery-Urban Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 225 South Main Street, Athens, Pa. Graveside services will follow at 3 p.m. at Tioga Point Cemetery, 803 North Main Street, Athens, Pa. with the Rev. Linda Rogers officiating.
Burial will follow the services in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made in Jeannette’s memory to the Sayre Historical Society, 103 South Lehigh Avenue, Sayre, PA 18840.
For those wishing to send condolences, or sign the E-guestbook, you may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.