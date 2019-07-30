A time of calling for Betty Lee Lantz, 90, of Sayre will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 from 11 a.m.-noon at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at noon at the funeral home and burial to follow in Tioga Point Cemetery in Athens, Pa.
Memorial donations can be made in Betty’s name to Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Betty’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.