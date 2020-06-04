Funeral services for Gertrude L. Gauss, 92, of Sayre, Pa. were held on Wednesday, June 03, 2020 at 12 p.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, Sayre, Pa.
The Rev. Melinda Artman officiated the service with the Rev. Helen Hunt assisting on the altar.
The prelude was presented by Marcella Chaykosky with the opening anthem: I Am Resurrection followed by prayer. The Old Testament and New Testament Readings by Glenda Hinsman came from Isaiah 25:6-9 and Romans 8:14-19, 34-35, 37-39 and Psalm 23 was read by Rev. Artman. An instrumental was then performed by Marcella Chaykosky. The Gospel Reading was from John 5:24-27 by Rev. Artman followed by the Homily. The Lord’s Prayer and the Prayers of the People by all in attendance followed by The Commendation, Dismissal, the Closing Anthem, and The Song of Simeon.
The Committal was presented followed by the Lord’s Prayer and Dismissal. Family and friends processed to Tioga Point Cemetery where Gertrude was laid to rest next to her beloved husband, Robert.