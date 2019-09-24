Family and friends gathered on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols, N.Y., to celebrate and remember the life of Daniel N. Ellis, 69, of Nichols, N.Y.
Pastor Bill Prentice officiated for the celebration of his life. Memories and reflections were shared by Pastor Bill, who reflected on Dan’s life. Interment and prayers of committal followed.
Dan was taken to the Nichols Cemetery in his friend’s old Woody car. Pallbearers carrying his arc were Fred Bean, Jeff Bullock, Brian Brink and John Slezak. Military honors were accorded by the U.S. Army and the Owego VFW.
Following the services, a luncheon and time of sharing were held at the Nichols American Legion.
Those who were unable to attend may share memories by visiting Dan’s guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com.