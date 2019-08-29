Family and friends of Lucille C. (House) Hatch, 79, of Milan, Pa., may call on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 from 3-5 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, N.Y. A memorial service will follow at the church at 5 p.m. with the Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating.
Burial will be in the Bradford County Memorial Park, Luthers Mills, Pa., at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made in Lucille’s name to the Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung St., Waverly, NY 14892.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, send flowers, or condolences, they may do so by visiting www.loweryfuneralhome.com.