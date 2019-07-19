A graveside memorial service for Kent B. Jordan, 81, of Athens, Pa., will take place on Friday at 4 p.m. at the Tioga Point Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Animal Care Sanctuary at 353 Sanctuary Hill Lane, Smithfield, PA, or the Bradford County Humane Society, Route 220, P.O. Box 179, Ulster, PA 18850.
Those who wish may share a memory by visiting www.tiogapointcremation.com. Caring assistance provided by Cooley Tioga Point Cremation and Burial Options in Athens, Pa.