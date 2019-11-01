Family and friends of Frederick Lavern Nichols, 74, of Windham, Pa., are invited to attend a period of visitation and time of sharing memories on Friday, Nov. 1 from 6-8 p.m. at the Sutfin Funeral Chapel, 273 S. Main St., Nichols. A celebration of his life will be held on Saturday, Nov. 2 at noon. A period of visitation will also be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.
Memories and condolence may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a memorial contribution to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142 in loving memory of Frederick Lavern Nichols.