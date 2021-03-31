Arlene E. Sampson, 88, of Talmadge Hill in Waverly passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at Elderwood in Waverly, due to complications of Alzheimer’s.
A time of calling will be held on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 from 10-11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y. Funeral services to honor Arlene’s life will be held on Wednesday, March 31 at 11 a.m. at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad St., Waverly, N.Y., and burial will follow in Bradford County Memorial Park in Luther Mills, Pa., next to her husband, David.
For those who are unable to attend the service, we will livestream the service on Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 11 a.m. at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Those who would like to send a message of sympathy to Arlene’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.