Friends and family of E. Joyce (Patton) Springer, 91, of Athens, Pa., may call on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Church of the Redeemer, South Wilbur Avenue, Sayre, Pa. Funeral services will follow at the church at 11:30 a.m. with the Rev. Melinda Artman and the Rev. Linda Rogers co-officiating.
Memorial donations may be made in Joyce’s memory to Alzheimer’s Association, Greater Pennsylvania Chapter, 57 North Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 or alz.org/pa or a charity of one’s choice.
For those wishing to sign the e-guestbook, or send condolences, they may do so by visiting www.LoweryFuneralHome.com.