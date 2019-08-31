A well-attended Celebration of Life Service was held for Lucille C. “Pokey” Hatch, 79, on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 5 p.m. at the Waverly United Methodist Church with the Rev. Cindy Schulte, Pastor, officiating. Accompanist was Mrs. Shirley Goble and serving as Cantor was Mrs. Carol Lemmon. The prelude hymn was “Nearer My God to Thee” with the Pastor offering a greeting and welcome followed by the opening prayer. The Old Testament reading was from Isaiah 40:28-31 and Psalm 23, New Testament was from Romans 8:35-39, and the Gospel reading from John 14:1-6. Pastor Cindy and Mrs. Carol Lemmon sang one of Lucille’s favorite hymns, “In the Garden”. The pastor opened the service for many to share their remembrances and memories of Pokey. All in attendance joined together in singing “How Great Thou Art” followed by the message by Pastor Cindy. The unison prayer was from Matthew 6:9-13 followed by the closing hymn “Amazing Grace”. The pastor offered the blessing and dismissal with postlude following “He Lives.” The church provided a post funeral luncheon for family and friends after the service in the fellowship hall. Burial was on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 1 p.m. at Bradford County Memorial Park with the Rev. Anne Canfield officiating the committal service.
Fire crews responded to a structure fire on North Lehigh Avenue on Sunday around 3 p.m. Sayre Borough Fire Department responded to the call, alongside Athens Borough and Athens Township Fire Departments, Greater Valley EMS and the Sayre Borough Police Department. The call came in for smoke e…
