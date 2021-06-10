Eric Andrew Howell, 49, of Lockwood, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 3, 2021 at home.
A very well-attended time of calling was held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. at St. James Church, 503 Clark St., Waverly, N.Y. A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 12 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Jeffrey Galens officiating. Readings were by Sarah Ganci and Ann Marie Buatti, Presentation of the Gifts by Emily Cox and Hailey and Gary Moorehead, music by Deacon Ray and Patt Defendorf and Rob Spence, and altar server was Jacob Ovedovitz.
Burial followed in Chemung Cemetery in Chemung, N.Y., with pallbearers from Chemite, Justin Peters, Tim Gable, Scot Sinsabaugh, Gary Moorehead, Don Miller and Bern Berkley.
Memorial donations may be made to Stray Haven, 194 Shepard Road, Waverly, NY 14892.
Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Eric’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.