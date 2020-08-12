A Celebration of Life service honoring the memory of Harriet Elizabeth “Betty” Maslin Grimley, beloved mother, grandmother & friend, of Athens, Pa. was held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 2 p.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church, Athens, Pa. with Pastor Mark Cox officiating. Loving remembrances were shared by her son-in-law, Robert Wandell, granddaughter, Joy Wandell Darrow, and grandsons, Michael Einstein, Clint Wandell and Robert Linebaugh. A duet was performed by her grandchildren, Clint and Melissa Wandell. Interment was in Tioga Point Cemetery, Athens, Pa. A reception for family and friends was held at The Grill in Sayre following the interment service.
