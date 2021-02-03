Our hearts were broken on Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021 with the sudden passing of our father, son, brother, uncle, and friend, Norman Douglas Bennett, 46, of South New Berlin, N.Y.
Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Thursday, Feb. 4 at 11 a.m. at the Nichols United Methodist Church, Main Street, Nichols. Appropriate precautions will be taken for public health concerns when at the church to include wearing masks and social distancing. A luncheon and period of fellowship will follow at the VFW Post 6824, Rome, Pa., at 1:30 p.m.
Memories and condolences may be shared by visiting his guestbook at www.sutfinfuneralchapel.com. Those who wish may kindly consider a gift of remembrance to the family, c/o Sutfin Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 72, Nichols, NY 13812 or the Nichols United Methodist Church Sunday School Program, 59-1 N. Main St., Nichols, NY 13812 in loving memory of Norman Douglas Bennett.